By Sarah McKinley

A Fivemiletown butcher has scooped a top prize at the World Butchers' Challenge in Sacramento, California.

Paul Hamilton, 47, set off with Team Ireland to compete with the best in his business from 12 other countries.

The 'steaks' were high for the Craft Butchers of Ireland, who were defending their title from four years ago.

The intense task, a test of skill, precision and creativity against the clock, saw the teams of six vying for the Golden Knife trophy in a busy stadium.

To claim victory, they had to cut, chop, slice, season and display a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens in just three hours and 30 minutes.

Team Ireland narrowly missed out on third place with their themed arrangement of 102 pieces, with a spread which was a nod to the green grass that feeds the beef on the Emerald Isle.

Paul Hamilton, left, with fellow newly-crowned All-Star Butchers.

The Butcher Wolfpack Team from Germany were hailed as the winners, and The Makani Australian Butcher Team finished in second place.

However, the local butchers earned a special award for Best Sausage, while Tyrone dad Paul became a champion when he claimed himself a place on the famed "All Star Team" for being the quickest and most precise de-boner in the world.

Paul's talent is unsurprising, given that five of his uncles also work in the trade, and so does his twin brother.

It took him 15 minutes less time to remove all the bones and necessary fat from the beef side entirely on his own, than any other team could manage the same job split between members.

"It's an honour because I've been in the trade for 31 years", he told UTV.

"It was intense. I kept looking at the clock, which I probably shouldn't have, because I was thinking I have this part to do, this part needs done, this part needs done.

"We all worked as a team - if it wasn't for the team, I wouldn't have got this."

Paul hopes his moment in the spotlight might inspire a new generation to join his profession.

"It's hard to get the young boys to leave school to go into the trade, because it's a hard trade, Saturday work and so on," he said.

"Any butcher you ask, they can't get an apprentice, or a butcher even. I just love it, love the physical side, I couldn't work in an office!"

Paul will attempt to retain his title at the next competition in 2024 - a little closer to home, in France.

