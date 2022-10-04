People's Projects: The difference £50k award made to NI group

One Northern Ireland community has spoken of the difference a £50k award made to its work.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust won almost £50,000 through the People's Projects to roll-out its Recipe for Success programme.

The money allowed the group to upgrade kitchen facilities, run cookery courses and other activities to increase well-being and independence.

If you're involved in a community group, doing great work in your area, you could be eligible to apply for up to £70,000 to help it grow.

That's because the People's Projects is back - when ITV teams up with the National Lottery Community Fund to give away thousands of pounds of National Lottery funding to good causes which are improving people's lives.

And the public will vote on who deserves it the most.

We spoke with Mel Eaglesfield, Deputy Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, who explains more.

So if up to £70,000 could transform a project you're involved with, head to www.itv.com/thepeoplesprojects.

Applications are open until 12 noon on Friday 7 October 2022, or when the limit for applications to this fund has been reached, if this comes sooner.

Terms and Conditions and Privacy Notice can be found via the website.

