A video of a cat with a supposed Northern Irish accent has gone viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

When asked by his owner if he was "a good boy", Leo from Derry appears to respond saying "aye".

The feline phenomenon has taken social media by storm and been shared around the world with over 14,000 likes on Twitter on Tuesday morning and over 250,000 views.

