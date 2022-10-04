Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Tuesday 4 October.

Police say those who shot a man dead in a crowded room put the lives of countless others at risk.

49-year-old Sean Fox was gunned down in the Donegal Celtic Social Club in West Belfast on Sunday.

Detectives say they are looking for two gunmen who ran away along the Suffolk Road.

A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a building in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street on Monday.

An 18-year-old man is to appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday.

Chief Nursing Officer urges HSC staff to get winter vaccine

The Chief Nursing Officer is calling on staff in the health and social care sector to get winter vaccines to protect against flu and Covid.

Maria McIlgorm says Coronavirus and flu are key factors in causing winter pressures on the health service.

A number of clinics have been set up by Trusts to administer vaccines to staff.

Young campaigners call on Stormont to make NI a better place for young people in care system

Young campaigners are calling on Stormont to make Northern Ireland a better place for young people in the care system.

The group, supported by Barnardos, want permanent changes to ensure all youths have access to the same resources and support, as their peers in the rest of the UK.

Long urges public to apply for Halloween firework licenses in good time

The Justice Minister Naomi Long is urging the public to apply for Halloween firework licenses in good time so that people can stay safe and legal with their celebrations.

It's an offence to buy or be in possession of fireworks without a license.

The closing date for applications is October 21st.

