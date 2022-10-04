The Met Office has in place a weather warning for wind for parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning comes into force from midnight and lasts until 11am on Wednesday. It affects Counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Londonderry and Tyrone.

A weather warning is in place Credit: Met Office

Earlier the Met Office warning took in a larger area of Northern Ireland.

Forecasters said there was a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris, damage to homes and possible travel disruption.

They also warned of possible power cuts.

"There is a chance of a deep low pressure system bringing gusts of 70 to 80 mph to some northern parts of the UK on Wednesday," the Met Office said.

"Should this develop disruption would be expected. However, the most likely scenario is for gusts of 55 to 65 mph within parts of the warning area, most likely areas adjacent to the northern Irish Sea and parts of eastern Scotland, bringing some more localised impacts.

"In addition, heavy rain may prove an additional hazard particularly over southwest Scotland."

