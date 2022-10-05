A local MLA has condemned a "terrible" attack in broad daylight in a housing estate in Co Down.

South Down MLA Colin McGrath has denounced the "frightening" attack that led to one person having to be taken to hospital

Police and air ambulance staff attended the incident in the Downe Avenue area of Downpatrick late on the afternoon on Wednesday.

Mr McGrath praised the emergency services for their work "in difficult circumstances" and said that the " attendance of the air ambulance underscores the seriousness of this matter"

He asked for anyone with information about the attack to come forward to the police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.