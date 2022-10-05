Former UUP Councillor and MLA Ken Robinson has died.

Mr Robinson was elected as an Ulster Unionist to Newtownabbey Council in 1997 from the University DEA which covered the Jordanstown, Monkstown and Carnmoney areas.

He was also elected to the Assembly in 1998, and was re-elected in 2003 and 2007 before stepping down in 2011.

The Leader of the Ulster Unionist Party group on Antrim & Newtownabbey Council, Alderman Mark Cosgrove, has paid tribute to former colleague Ken Robinson who has passed away.

Alderman Mark Cosgrove said: “All members of the Ulster Unionist Party are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former colleague Ken Robinson.

“Ken was a very friendly and personable man who was highly regarded by Council and Stormont colleagues across all parties and by the electorate.

“Ken had a previous career as a teacher and school principal, was a keen football fan particularly of Glentoran FC – and was a member of the Orange Order.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party I would like to send my deepest condolences to Ken’s family and his many friends, at this sad time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.