Play Brightcove video

The Health Minister has warned that "there is no quick fix" as hospitals across Northern Ireland face huge pressures.

Robin Swann said that pressures previously reserved for "winter peaks are now a recurring theme throughout the year."

He added that the lack of a multi-year budget was continuing to sabotage "the rebuilding of the health service."

Mark Cochrane of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said that, at 12:30 pm Wednesday, 31 of 53 ambulances on active calls were sitting outside Emergency departments waiting to offload patients.

"The longest of those [waiting times] is just over six hours" Mr Cochrane added.

The NIAS have processes in place to release crews for life-threatening situations, however the pressures on ambulances at emergency departments makes for slower response times overall.

Play Brightcove video

Winter is traditionally the most challenging time of year for hospitals.

Mark Taylor of the Royal College of Surgeons said that, in terms of an increase in pressures, "winter started many months ago."

"It is just building up," Dr Taylor said, "with very sick people requiring hospital admission, difficulties getting people out of hospital, difficulties accessing through NIAS."

Dr Taylor is concerned that elective surgeries will be a "casualty" of the demands this winter.

Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride said that "none of us should underestimate" the challenge posed this winter by "twin prospect" of a rise in Covid infections along with Flu and other respiratory viruses.

Play Brightcove video

James Large of the UNISON union said that staff on the front line are in a "pressure cooker" and have been "for some time."

"Our members have just come out of two and a half years of a pandemic" Mr Large said, "where services where turned on their head."

"It's been called winter pressures: this isn't winter pressure. This is pressure all year round."

"It's just getting worse each day

Speaking about the difficulties facing hospitals, Robin Swann said "this is not a problem that is unique to Northern Ireland.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has ravaged health systems that were already struggling under the weight of demographic change, budgetary limitations and staffing challenges.

"It is important to be honest with the public, these problems are long-standing and there is no quick fix.

Mr Swann did ask that people, "please use services appropriately", and echoed the Chief Medical Officer's call for people to avail of the Covid-19 and flu vaccines in order, "to help free up beds for others."

In July of 2022, Mr Swann told the Assembly in a written statement that a lack of a multi-year budget was "tantamount to sabotaging the rebuilding of our health service"

Referring to this comment today, Mr Swann said that, "Unfortunately, that state of affairs has very much continued."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.