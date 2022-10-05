Members of the teaching union INTO have voted overwhelmingly for industrial action following a ballot which was carried out over the last three-weeks of September.

It comes as five other teachers’ unions have also been balloting for industrial action in the same period.

INTO Northern Secretary said: “INTO members are sending a very clear message and I sincerely hope the Minister, her officials and the employers are listening.

"INTO members message to employers is that they demand a fair and just pay rise.

"The figures returned in favour of action short of strike and strike action are a clear manifestation of the frustration and anger our members and teachers as a whole are feeling.

"It can be no surprise to the powers that be, on the back of a cost-of-living crisis and on top of the two years of the pandemic when teachers kept the education system functioning at considerable risk to themselves and their families, that our members are angry and prepared to take action.”

