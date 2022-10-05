Play Brightcove video

Rubbish piles increasing day by day - from Dundonald to Lisburn, Derriaghy to Castlereagh.

Some residents across council area haven't had their bins collected for five weeks.

Waste is piling high and frustration is building.

"It's been an absolute nightmare", says Dundonald resident Corey Harvey, "to have this sitting on your doorstep when people are still paying rates for bins to be lifted." Strike action has been underway since early September. The crux of the dispute is pay. Members of Unite the Union have been at the forefront of negotiation, and accuse the council of 'public posturing'.

Other unions could now be about to join the picket lines. Alan Perry from the GMB Union says that a current pay offer is out to ballot with GMB members.

He says that GMB members will decide in the next few days whether to join Unite in strike action.

A revised pay offer has been made by the council - the outcome is still to be decided. Until a decision is made - action is set to continue until the end of this month. The council says it's disappointed with that decision.

In a statement a spokesperson said the "Council was disappointed to learn from Unite the Union that their members who are currently on strike would not agree to suspend the action during the ballot process.""Whilst the Council is respectful of an individual's right to strike, we are now facing a continued period of significant disruption across essential services for at least a further four-week period." Residents in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council area have felt the impact of industrial action recently too. A different district - a similar story. Union members are currently being balloted on a revised offer from the council. For residents a little further up the M1 - the road to a resolution winds on.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.