A man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone last month.

David Gilmore, 66, from the Portadown area died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on the Curr Road in Beragh shortly after noon on Saturday 17 September.

Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn off.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries. The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: "A full investigation is currently underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage, is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.