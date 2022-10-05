Three vehicles have been set on fire in Co Antrim.

Police received reports shortly after 3am on Wednesday morning that three vehicles parked outside a house in the North Road area of Carrickfergus had been set on fire.

Officers attended the scene along with NIFRS colleagues, who extinguished the fire and evacuated two people from the house.

Nobody was injured.

Inspector Adrian Bryant said: "We are making enquiries in the area and we're appealing to anyone with information about this incident to get in touch with us.

"We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling in this area around this time and saw any suspicious activity to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 93 of 5/10/22.”

