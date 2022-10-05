By UTV Weather Presenter Louise Small

September continued this year’s run of warmer temperatures, as the first nine months of 2022 have provisionally been the warmest on record for the UK dating back to 1884.

However it was a wet but bright month for Northern Ireland, with 58% more rainfall than average (for the month) with a total of 138.7mm falling.

Despite having plenty of wet days, it was slightly brighter with 4% more sunshine (than average) with 117.8 hours recorded.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said: “The start of September continued the summer’s theme of above average temperatures with high pressure dominating.

"As the month has progressed, an Atlantic influence has brought more unsettled weather, with some northerly winds in recent days bringing temperatures further down.

“Although 2022 is on track to be one of the warmest years on record if the warmer than average conditions persist, we can’t rule out a period of below average temperatures during the coming months which would bring it below 2014’s mean temperature for the calendar year.”

Read further detail: https://blog.metoffice.gov.uk/2022/10/03/september-continues-run-of-warm-months/

