Nathan Hanna has your GMB headlines in Northern Ireland on Wednesday 5 October.

The Prime Minister will give a keynote speech at the Conservative conference on Wednesday.

Liz Truss will address the party in Birmingham.

It's her first speech at this week's conference as Prime Minister.

It is not yet clear whether she will mention Northern Ireland or the ongoing political stalemate over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Northern Ireland teachers now ‘under more pressure’, according to new survey

Parents in Northern Ireland believe teachers are under more pressure now - than when they were at school.

That's according to a new survey by the British Council.

68% said they believe they are under more strain.

The research also found parents here are more concerned than other UK Nations about school funding.

Petrol price fell by nearly 7p per litre in September

The average price of petrol fell by nearly 7 pence a litre in September.

That's according to RAC Fuelwatch.

It means a 55-litre petrol fill-up has now dropped below the £90 mark for the first time since the beginning of May, but the RAC data also shows drivers should have seen a further 10p reduction had major retailers not upped their margins.

'Elmer the elephant' sculptures to be auctioned

Sculptures of Elmer the elephant are being auctioned off on Wednesday evening.

You may have spotted the sculptures that were placed along key landmarks in Belfast city centre for ten weeks as part of a family trail - all in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice.

They will be auctioned off to members of the public to raise funds.

The Met Office is urging the public to take care on the roads today as a yellow warning for strong winds remains in place.

Travel disruption is possible and there is also the potential for flying debris.

Drivers are being urged to be cautious.

