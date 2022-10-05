Play Brightcove video

By Sarah McKinley

A women has escaped injury in an arson attack on Bann Drive, Londonderry.

It happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 1am.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "Fortunately, the woman managed to get out of the house and to safety, uninjured.

"Just how the fire started remains under examination, however, at this time we are treating this as arson.

“As we continue with enquiries to establish what happened and a motive, we're appealing to anyone with information, or who saw anything suspicious in the area between 1am and 1.25am yesterday to call us."This incident could have resulted in serious consequences had it not been for emergency services being contacted so quickly, and we want to take this opportunity to thank the public for their help."

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 81 of 04/10/22. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.