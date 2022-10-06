Play Brightcove video

What a difference a year makes...

Twelve months ago little Kofi, a Western lowland gorilla, was snuggled up as a newborn in his mother Kamili's arms at Belfast Zoo and now he's celebrating an important milestone.

And like any one-year-old, he's only focused on a few simple things in life.

Belfast Zoo Senior Zookeeper Lara Clarke said: "He came along like a ray of sunshine.

"He is so boisterous, he has such a big personality, he is super independent already.

"We have two other youngsters in there who are now terrible teens and I can't remember them being anywhere near as gregarious as Kofi."

And there were plenty of birthday treats on offer for the troop for the big occasion as Kofi tucked into porridge, sweetcorn and more.

Kofi the gorilla with mother Kamili.

But Kofi’s first birthday is more than just cake and presents.

Lara added: "His birthday is cause for significant celebration for us as we reflect on our ongoing conservation work with this critically endangered species.

"It was twelve months ago that we welcomed Kofi into the world and he has truly stolen the hearts of visitors and staff alike.

"Unfortunately, this species of gorilla is critically endangered in the wild with the totalpopulation estimated to be less than 100,000.

"We work collaboratively as part of an internationally important breeding and conservation programme for these beautiful but highly-threatened gorillas.”

Kofi's dad Gugas is already a star and went viral last year for UTV, racking up more than six million views on Twitter.

Little Kofi will have a starring role for years to come but for now there's only one number 1 that matters to him - and that's mum.

