A new £220,000 illumination scheme is to shine a light on historic buildings in Templepatrick.

It’s part of a bid to promote the area’s hidden architectural heritage and is expected to be complete by the end of March 2023.

The entrance to Castle Upton, the old train station, the War Memorial Orange Hall, the Old Presbyterian Church, St Patrick’s Parish Church and the Masonic Hall are all proposed for inclusion in the project.

Stephen Ross, the mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman, said: “Templepatrick is an important thoroughfare to Belfast International Airport, but it is a historic village in its own right with a number of hidden gems.

“This illumination scheme aims to raise awareness and appreciation of these historic properties, improve the attractiveness of the village and encourage locals and visitors to explore the area.”

The scheme is part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, with funding provided by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Department for Finance.

