A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing incident in north Belfast.

The 43-year-old has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, possession of a class C controlled drug, assault on police, and resisting police.

The charges relate to an incident in Kinnaird Street on 5 September in which a man was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Friday.

