Play Brightcove video

Police have revealed that Sean Fox was shot in front of over 100 people in a packed Belfast bar.

The 42-year-old was gunned down in a hail of bullets as he enjoyed a drink at the Donegal Celtic Social club.

The confirmation from the Chief Constable of the sheer number of people who were put at risk adds another dimension to this brutal killing.

Simon Byrne said: “We know there were over 100 people in the bar.”

“Someone must have some indication about who did what when.”

“My appeal is is you know who did this to step forward.”

The gunmen were in and out of the bar in under a minute.

They fired 20 shots in 21 seconds, standing over Sean Fox as he fell to the ground.

The murder has been linked to a series of execution style killings in Belfast. Six men have now lost their lives.

Simon Byrne said “the circumstances of this one are completely unusual given the large number of people who were put at risk.”

“Our job is to continue to protect the public, which is why we have stepped up patrols in the area.”

“We will leave every line of enquiry open to us to find out who did this crime and what are the actual reasons as opposed to speculation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.