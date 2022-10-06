Play Brightcove video

'Teachers set for industrial action'

Teaching unions in Northern Ireland are set to take industrial action over pay.

Members of the INTO union voted overwhelmingly in a ballot carried out last month.

Meanwhile the National Executive of the NAHT union of school leaders is due to meet in Belfast later to decide what the industrial action will include.

'Health pressures'

No-one should underestimate the challenges the health system will face this winter - that's the warning from Chief Medical Officer Sir Michael McBride.

It comes amid fears elective surgery could be a casualty of the continued pressures on our hospitals.

Health Minister Robin Swann has said there is no quick fix to the issues.

'RCN ballot opens'

A postal strike ballot opens for Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members across the UK today.

The union called for the ballot in response to the latest NHS pay award - which, they say, leaves an experienced nurse over one-thousand pounds worse off in real terms.

Instead, the RCN is calling for a fully funded pay rise of five percent above inflation.

The ballot closes on the 2nd of November.

'Protocol talks'

Negotiations between the UK and EU over the Northern Ireland protocol are to begin again later.

It's understood there will also be talks between the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney.

There is pressure to have the protocol issue resolved before the deadline for calling an Assembly election at the end of this month.

However the talks could last months rather than weeks.

'Click and collect'

Click-and-collect sales here are now worth £1.34bn.

That's according to a new Barclays report looking at the rise of 'hybrid' shopping, which involves both physical and digital interactions.

It shows that the service accounts for nearly 40% of sales for hybrid retailers. up from 27.3% a year ago.