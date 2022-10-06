Play Brightcove video

The Princess of Wales was challenged by a member of the public in Belfast who suggested Kate was not in her own country during a visit to Northern Ireland.

The exchange unfolded when Kate and William were undertaking an impromptu meet and greet with people in north Belfast.

While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The princess appeared to take the exchange in good humour.

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Northern Ireland for a day-long visit to the region.

William and Kate fulfilled a number of engagements with cross-community organisations that provide support to people from all backgrounds. They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast before heading to the city centre to make cocktails at Trademarket and then visiting a community project in Carrickfergus.

They were greeted by cheering crowds on each of their stops.

