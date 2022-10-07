Play Brightcove video

Multiple people are requiring immediate medical attention after a massive petrol station explosion, Letterkenny University Hospital has said.

A major incident has been declared after the explosion at an Applegreen petrol station in Co Donegal which has left a number of people trapped and others wounded.

The NI Air Ambulance and paramedics from Northern Ireland have been sent to assist emergency services in the Republic of Ireland.

The mayor of Derry city said there had been a gas explosion.

The incident happened around 3pm at the Applegreen in Cresslough.

Images from the scene show a partially collapsed building and the filling court roof collapsed.

Letterkenny University Hospital has been moved to Major Emergency Standby as it deals with the incident.

The hospital is appealing for people not to attend A&E as it deals with “multiple injured people requiring immediate medical attention”.

Roads into the village have been closed.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty described the incident as "devastating news".

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those injured in the explosion in Cresslough," he said

Gardaí say they "are currently assisting other Emergency Services at the scene of a serious incident on the N56 at Creeslough.

"An Garda Síochána are asking any road users intending to travel to Creeslough to consider alternative routes."

An Ambulance Service statement added: "A number of ambulances are attending the scene of a serious incident at a service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal. Please avoid this area at the moment if possible."

The Emergency Services are being supported by The Irish Coast Guard's Sligo based Helicopter Rescue 118 and the Mulroy Coast Guard team are assisting the operation.In a statement, Applegreen said: "Applegreen is aware of a serious incident at its dealer-operated location at Creeslough in Co Donegal. Emergency services are on the scene and are dealing with the incident."

