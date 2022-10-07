Conservative MP Conor Burns has been sacked as Trade Policy Minister and had the whip removed following allegations of "serious misconduct".

Mr Burns, who is originally from Belfast, was a former Northern Ireland minister until the recent reshuffle under Prime Minister Liz Truss.

A Number 10 spokesperson said: "Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

"The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour - as the public rightly expects."

A whips' office spokesman added: "We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

"We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The Prime Minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld."

