'Protocol talks'

The rebuilding of relationships to try to fix issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol will continue later today .

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris will meet Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney in London for the British Irish Intergovernmental conference.

Mr Coveney also had dinner with the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly last night.

Yesterday Mr Coveney told the Dail that he didn't think a deal on the protocol could be reached by the 28th October, the date currently set when the Secretary of State would need to call a Stormont election if there is no executive.

'Diabetic ulcer treatment'

Researchers at Queen's University have unveiled a new treatment that could revolutionise the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers.

Foot ulcers affect a quarter of diabetic patients, and the newly designed "scaffold" bandage could help disinfect ulcers before they lead to limb loss.

'Champion farmer'

There was double glory for Co Londonderry farmer David Fulton last night, as he won the Farmers weekly award for Pig Farmer of the Year and Farmer of the Year at the awards ceremony in London.

David was described by the judges as having "incredible" attention to detail "across all aspects of his farm".

'League clashes'

There are three matches in the Irish Premiership tonight, with the headline clash being the North Belfast derby between top-of-the-table Cliftonville and fourth-placed Crusaders.

If Cliftonville drop points then Glentoran could take top spot, provided they get past Carrick Rangers at the Oval this evening.