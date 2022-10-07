Three police officers have been injured after a car chase in Belfast.

Two police cars were also hit in the incident in the north of the city early on Friday morning. A 39-year-old man has been arrested.

Police said they tried to signal down a black Seat Ibiza following a report of it being driven dangerously in the Shore Road area just after 3.25am.

The vehicle was stopped later on the Antrim road, and a man arrested on suspicion a number of offences including dangerous driving, failing to stop, remain and report and failing to stop for police.

He remains in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the officers involved received minor injuries.

