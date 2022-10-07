A woman has shared the touching moment the Princess and Prince of Wales greeted her child and his teddy bear on a royal visit to Northern Ireland.

The meeting occurred outside the suicide prevention charity Pips in Belfast.

Laura-Ann Barr, a keen royal watcher, learned of the visit and travelled to try and catch a glimpse of the royal couple with baby Barney on Thursday.

Laura-Ann didn't expect to get close to the couple, telling her over 170,000 followers the police said they didn't expect a walkabout for security reasons.

But as Kate and William prepared to depart, the princess spotted little Barney among the crowd and ran over to say hello.

She acknowledged they had been waiting a while, and made sure to greet Barney's "Bun-bun".

The princess spoke with the mother about the importance of the charity's work, before the Prince of Wales joined them.

Laura-Ann shared the meeting on Instagram, saying that her son's teddy will now be known as "Bun-Bun" in honour of the princess' meeting.

At the same visit, the princess was confronted by a member of the public who suggested Kate was not in her own country.

While shaking hands with the princess, the woman said: “Nice to meet you but it would be better if it was when you were in your own country.”

The princess appeared to take the exchange in good humour.

The woman, who appeared to be videoing the exchange on a mobile phone, added: “Ireland belongs to the Irish.”

The royals went on to Trademarket in the city centre before travelling to a community project in Carrickfergus where thousands had turned out to greet them.

