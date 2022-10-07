A woman has been hit on the head with a gun in an armed burglary in Bangor.

Police also said a machete was used to damage a door in the attack by a gang of masked men.

Officers are treating the incident, which happened in the Rathgill Meadow area on Thursday evening, as an aggravated burglary.

Police said a gang of masked men - some armed - forced their way into the property at around 8.50pm.

One of the men assaulted the women inside by hitting her on the head with a gun, leaving her with cuts and swelling to the side of her head. She was left badly shaken by the incident.

Police added that one of the men damaged a front door with a machete, before they made off from the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police have also appealed for information about another aggravated burglary which happened in Dickson Park, Ballygowan at 10.30pm on Thursday.

It was reported that a group of masked men, armed with iron bars and baseball bats, had approached the property and smashed several windows and door panes.

The interior of the property was also badly damaged with a number of items smashed.

"Thankfully the victim, who was present at the time this attack took place in an upstairs bedroom, was unharmed and nothing was taken from the property," a police spokesperson said.

"The suspects who were all wearing dark-coloured clothing then left the scene.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam footage which can assist us, to call 101."

