Play Brightcove video

Michelle Napier has your headlines in Northern Ireland on Saturday 8 October.

Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Donegal petrol station explosion

Two teenagers and a young child are among 10 people confirmed dead in an explosion at a petrol station in Donegal.

Garda said four men, three women, two teenagers and a girl of primary school age were killed when a blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings on Friday afternoon.

A search and recovery operation is continuing in the village of Creeslough, Co Donegal, as rescue workers try to locate several people who are still missing.

The leader of the DUP has warned the Prime Minister that the party will not return to powersharing in Northern Ireland unless “decisive action” is taken to remove Brexit’s Irish Sea border.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told delegates at the DUP conference in Belfast that changes must be secured to the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.

Sir Jeffrey told the DUP conference he did not mind whether changes were secured by way of negotiation or unilateral action at Westminster.

“The issue of which route is travelled – whether the talks with the EU are successful or whether the Protocol Bill at Westminster becomes law – is not actually the dominant question,” he said. “For us what is important is the destination reached.

“So let me be clear – either the Prime Minister delivers the provisions of the Protocol Bill by legislation or by negotiation and ensures that our place in the United Kingdom is restored or there will be no basis to re-enter Stormont."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.