One of the victims of the Cresslough petrol station explosion has been named as Leona Harper.

She was one of the 10 people killed when a devastating explosion ripped through the building in the small Co Donegal village on Friday afternoon.

Leona played for Letterkenny Rugby Club's under 14 side.

"We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed," the club said in a statement.

"Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

"To Leona's parents, Hugh and Donna, her brothers Anthony and Jamie, and all of her team mates, we offer you our deepest condolences and support.

"There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this. Rest in peace, Leona."

Hundreds have offered their sympathies and condolence.

A major search operation ended on Saturday. Rescue teams were scrambled to the area from right across the Republic and also from Northern Ireland.

Gardai will continued an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion in Co Donegal. Ten people were killed in the explosion, including four men, three women, two teenagers and a young girl. They were all from the village which has a population of around 400.

Emergency services at the scene of the explosion in Creeslough Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

A further eight people continue to receive treatment in hospital.

Gardai say it is the largest number of civilian casualty seen in decades in the region. They believe it was a "tragic accident".

Irish premier Micheal Martin has visited the scene of the petrol station explosion in Co Donegal. The Taoiseach met with members of the emergency services and surveyed the site of the blast. He praised those responders from Northern Ireland who helped with the rescue efforts.

Speaking at the cordon of the blast site, Mr Martin said there was “deep sadness” in the village and a “terrible silence” reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

“The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened,” he said.

“A young child in the shop and two teens as well as men and women who were going about their lives as well.

“It is a very close-knit community and our heart goes out to them.”

The Taoiseach added: “Talking to those on the front line and everyone involved, they were very moved by the extraordinary support they got from the community here almost immediately.

“Many volunteers rushed to the scene to try and do everything they could to help because it was an horrific scene they came upon and we must always remember our emergency services.

“I want to thank them for helping those who were trapped and injured. We must do everything we can to support the community.

“Words on their own will not console someone who has lost a loved one and we have to be with them. We will be with them for quite some time.”

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of Ireland’s main opposition party, also visited Creeslough on Saturday evening, as did the country’s deputy premier Tanaiste Leo Varadkar.

The political leaders later joined emergency service members and local residents for a service for the victims at a nearby church.

Gardai held a press conference on Saturday close to the scene.

Superintendent David Kelly of Milford garda station said: “This is a tragedy for our community. There are families left devastated. “I want to offer, on behalf of myself and my colleagues that attended the scene, our very sincere condolences. “I would like say as well, and forgive me if I get a bit emotional because you are dealing with the public. “At this point in time, we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident. “That said being a garda, I have to take a holistic and overall viewpoint, but that’s where we are going at the moment. “We are following certain investigative angles but for operational reasons, I am not going in to that.” It was also confirmed that all victims were from the Creeslough area.

