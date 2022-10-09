A mother and her son along with a five-year-old girl and her dad were among the 10 victims of the devastating petrol station explosion in the Republic of Ireland, police have confirmed.

Friday’s blast at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal is being treated by Irish police as a “tragic accident”.

The huge explosion claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers – a boy and girl – and the little girl.

One man remains in critical condition in a Dublin hospital while seven others are receiving treatment in Letterkenny and said to be in a stable condition.

On Sunday An Garda Síochána released the names of those killed.

They were:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years.

Garda Superintendent Liam Geraghty told reporters that what has happened will have “a huge impact to a small rural community”. He said: “They are all local people. They are all very much involved in the community. They were all people who were shopping in their local shop. “We have very, very young children. The schools are going to be impacted, the GAA clubs are going to be impacted, the local church, in general the community is going to be severely impacted by this incident. “But it is a very strong community as was seen here on Friday afternoon with the response of families, friends and neighbours who came to people’s rescue. “So I am sure the community will come together and will support each other.”

Fr Joe Duffy lights 10 candles for each of the victims.

Superintendent Geraghty said there were “very traumatic scenes” on Friday afternoon. “Emergency responders from right across Co Donegal and wider and our colleagues in Northern Ireland responded to very, very traumatic scenes, and then processed into dealing with recovery of fatalities at the scene,” he said. He said most of the police involved are local. “These are the people they work with and the people that they meet on a daily basis,” he said.

