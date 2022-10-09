Police have made a renewed appeal for information and revisited the scene of the murder of Sean Fox.The 42-year-old was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on Sunday, 2nd October.Detective Chief Inspector Millar said: “At around 2.25pm, two masked gunmen entered the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and made their way past several people.

“Sean Fox was shot multiple times by both gunmen. At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor.“This was a calculated, planned, ruthless execution. It was carried out in broad daylight and in the presence of others. The gunmen left on foot, along the Suffolk Road, in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.“On Sunday afternoon, 9th October, our officers revisited the scene of this callous and targeted attack, which has left a whole community in shock.“We are continuing to appeal for information and would ask anyone who was in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club and who witnessed what happened, or who may have mobile footage, to contact us."

