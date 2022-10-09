Play Brightcove video

Sarah Clarke has the headlines in Northern Ireland on Sunday 9 October.

A mother and her son, along with a five-year-old girl and her dad, were among the 10 victims of the devastating petrol station explosion in the Republic of Ireland, police have confirmed.

Friday’s blast at the service station in Creeslough, Co Donegal is being treated by Gardai as a “tragic accident”.

The huge explosion claimed the lives of four men, three women, two teenagers – a boy and girl – and the little girl.

One man remains in critical condition in a Dublin hospital while seven others are receiving treatment in Letterkenny and said to be in a stable condition.

Detectives have made a renewed appeal for information after revisiting the murder scene of Sean Fox.

The 42-year-old was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast last Sunday.

An investigation into his murder continues.

Northern Ireland Euro 2024 draw confirmed

Northern Ireland have been drawn to face Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in qualification for Euro 2024.

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Joe Mahon travels Moneymore and discovers some amazing facts about the town in the latest episode of Mahon's Way.

He joins an archaeological survey at the site of an important discovery, gets the lowdown on a most unlikely war hero, and finds out about drinking habits in the 1600s.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.