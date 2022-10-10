Detectives are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery in north Belfast on Sunday evening.Police said they received a report two men entered a commercial premises in the Antrim Road area on October 9 - with one of them armed with a knife.Detective Sergeant Ash said: “One of the suspects, dressed all in black and wearing red gloves, was carrying a knife.

“The second man is described as wearing a blue face mask, grey top and grey shorts with grey trainers.“The suspect who was armed with a knife, approached a member of staff behind the till area and demanded money."Police said a till was handed over with a sum of money inside and both of the men made off and turned left onto the Antrim Road – making off in a dark-coloured vehicle.Detective Sergeant Ash added: “The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, or who saw the suspects matching these descriptions, to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1479 of 09/10/22.”

