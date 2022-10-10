Aunt of woman who died in Co Donegal blast tells of niece's love for village

Play Brightcove video

The aunt of Creeslough explosion victim Jessica Gallagher has spoken of the young fashion designer's pride and love for the village.

Dolores Gallagher said her 24-year-old niece was due to start a new job in Belfast on Monday.

"On behalf of the entire family, we wanted to thank very much the neighbours in the locality in Creeslough who have been unbelievably kind and generous with their offers of help and the tactful way that everyone has been so supportive, including those other poor people who have been bereaved or have injured family members and loved ones and still managed to find the courage and strength to make contact to offer condolences," she told Highland Radio.

The 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion Credit: Garda/PA

"So, on behalf of the entire family, I'd like to thank everyone for that.

"Jessica was, as the photograph shows, the most beautiful young woman. She was very artistic, she qualified as a fashion designer. She was to start finally her job as a fashion designer today.

"Today was the day she was starting her new professional life as a fashion designer in Belfast and she had just finished her first commission.

"She was so proud of and loved her locality, she loved Creeslough so much. And when she was a student in Paris, one of her assignments was to work on something from home and she produced a beautiful picture of Muckish (Co Donegal mountain) in the moonlight.

"We took her remains home yesterday in the moonlight."

Victims of Cresslough petrol station explosion

James O Flaherty was one of 10 people who died in Friday's explosion in Co Donegal.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, died in the explosion in Co Donegal on Friday. She was due to start a new job in Belfast.

Martin McGill, 49, has been described as a "brilliant person" by his neighbours. He was one of 10 victims of the Co Donegal explosion.

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years, died in the explosion in Co Donegal.

Hugh Kelly, 59, lost his life in Friday's explosion in Creeslough.

Creeslough explosion victim Martina Martin, aged 49.

Robert Garwe, 50 (pictured), and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were killed in the explosion. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, aged 5, was one of the 10 victims of the explosion.

Fourteen-year-old Liverpool fan Leona Harper was killed in the explosion at Donegal service station. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

