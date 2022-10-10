Books of Condolence are to open following the fatal explosion at a Donegal petrol station.

Ten people died in the devastating blast in Creeslough on Friday.

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

The 10 victims Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, will open a Book of Condolence in City Hall today (Monday October 10) at 12.30pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said the people of the North West were heartbroken at the tragedy and wanted to show their support for the community in Cresslough.

The mayor will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall from 3pm on Monday to allow the public to express their sympathy while a Candlelit Vigil in memory of the victims has been organised to take place at 8pm on the Guildhall steps.

Mayor Duffy said: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough. There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

"Our hearts are sore for the victim’s families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss. It’s a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable.

"On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to offer my condolences and sympathy to all those affected. I also want to acknowledge the work of the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who came together to work tirelessly all weekend as part of the rescue operation.

“A Book of Condolence will be available for signing on Monday afternoon from 3pm in the Guildhall and also online via the Council website, and I am inviting people to come along to the Guildhall on Monday evening at 8pm to take part in a candlelit vigil to show their solidarity and support to the people of Creeslough.

"I think it is important that we extend our sympathies and messages of love to our closest neighbours at this terrible time and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

A Book of Condolence will also be available for signing at the Alley Theatre in Strabane from this afternoon.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross said: “This was a truly unimaginable tragedy and my thoughts are with the people of Creeslough at this time of intense grief.

“I, like countless people hearing this news, am utterly shocked and devastated by this horrific incident.

“There will be many heartbroken families trying to come to terms with such a tremendous loss, and I know they will be in our collective prayers in the days and weeks ahead.

“I would also like to pay tribute to those members of the emergency services from across the north west and Northern Ireland involved in the search and recovery operation, under such traumatic circumstances.”

A book of condolence has been opened for the victims of the tragedy on the Council website https://antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/creeslough.

Robert Garwe Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Fourteen-year-old Leona Harper was a Liverpool fan Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

