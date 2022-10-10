Play Brightcove video

Two men from Co Donegal have spoken of their frantic efforts to rescue people caught up in the explosion in Creeslough.

Colin Kilpatrick was just metres from the petrol station when the blast ripped through the building on Friday, leaving 10 people dead.

The impact of the explosion knocked him over.

"I was making delivery at the creamery when the explosion happened and I fell over but I presumed the lorry or the trailer had a problem, that there was a blow-out in the tyre," he told PA.

"I got out of the lorry and saw the shop and then I knew what happened."

Mr Kilpatrick and fellow Donegal man Bernard McGinley, among many others, worked for hours lifting heavy debris to free people trapped underneath.

One of the men Mr Kilpatrick helped remove from the scene, James O'Flaherty, tragically passed away.

"We just kept working to get people out - between everyone it was a big help," Mr Kilpatrick added.

"We took lorries up and worked right through until everyone was out. Everyone was taking turns to get stuff moved out of the way."

Mr Kilpatrick and Mr McGinlay met Archbishop Eamon Martin on Monday, who visited the scene in Creeslough.

Mr McGinlay, who appeared within minutes of the explosion, said he arrived at a scene of "total and utter carnage".

He said: "There were people walking about dazed, people injured, people frantically looking for friends and partners.

"It was unimaginable."

Mr McGinlay's daughter works in the shop during the summer holidays and at weekends, but was not working at the time of the explosion.

"It hit me that my daughter could have been there," he added. "I knew everyone in the shop. It hits hard.

"This little village will need help for a long time and the severity is so far-reaching.

"People have been ringing me from everywhere asking what can they do. Everyone wants to help so a structure needs to be put in place as to how we help everyone and help this community recover."