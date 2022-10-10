A DUP councillor has been suspended for three months over a social media post referencing Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill.

The local government standards watchdog said Alderman John Carson breached the Councillor’s Code of Conduct by making an abusive comment on Facebook in April 2021.

It follows an adjudication hearing on Monday.

The acting commissioner for standards, Ian Gordon, said the wording used was "an unreasonable personal attack on Ms O’Neill, with a ‘misogynistic’ tone".

Mr Gordon said he considered the mitigating factors in the case which included a statement, issued on Facebook by Mid and East Antrim Alderman John Carson, saying "In hindsight I realise I have caused offence by a robust comment made in anger.

"I retract the comment and apologise accordingly".

However, the commissioner felt that the apology was "half-hearted" and not a personal apology to Ms O’Neill.

The acting commissioner said a period of suspension of three months was a "necessary and proportionate response to the breach found".

