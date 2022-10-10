Play Brightcove video

A neighbour of a man who died in Friday's explosion in Co Donegal has paid tribute to the 49-year-old.

Martin McGill has been described as a "brilliant person" by Michael Curran, who said he will be "deeply missed".

It is understood Martin looked after his elderly mother.

The 10 victims of the Creeslough explosion Credit: Garda/PA

The explosion in Creeslough left 10 people dead.

Michael said: "I'm just devastated. He was a friend to everybody and there was nothing he wouldn't do for you.

"He would come to your door and say, 'Would you like me to take you anywhere?'

"He was a brilliant person and he is going to be deeply missed. It hasn't sunk in yet..."

Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Books of Condolence have opened following the fatal explosion.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, opened a Book of Condolence in City Hall today at 12.30pm (Monday October 10).

The Lord Mayor said: “The people of Belfast will join me in expressing our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the families and community of Creeslough and all those affected by this terrible tragedy on Friday.

"My thoughts and prayers are with them all during this time of immense grief.

“I also want to thank all the emergency services from Donegal and here who worked under such traumatic circumstances in the search and recovery operation.”

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said the people of the North West were heartbroken at the tragedy and wanted to show their support for the community in Cresslough.

The mayor will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall from 3pm on Monday to allow the public to express their sympathy while a Candlelit Vigil in memory of the victims has been organised to take place at 8pm on the Guildhall steps.

Victims of Cresslough petrol station explosion

James O Flaherty was one of 10 people who died in Friday's explosion in Co Donegal.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, died in the explosion in Co Donegal on Friday. She was due to start a new job in Belfast.

Martin McGill, 49, has been described as a "brilliant person" by his neighbours. He was one of 10 victims of the Co Donegal explosion.

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years, died in the explosion in Co Donegal.

Hugh Kelly, 59, lost his life in Friday's explosion in Creeslough.

Creeslough explosion victim Martina Martin, aged 49.

Robert Garwe, 50 (pictured), and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were killed in the explosion. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, aged 5, was one of the 10 victims of the explosion.

Fourteen-year-old Liverpool fan Leona Harper was killed in the explosion at Donegal service station. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

