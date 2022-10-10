King Charles has sent a message of condolence to President of Ireland Michael D Higgins following a fatal petrol station explosion in Co Donegal.

Ten people were killed in the devastating blast in Creeslough on Friday afternoon.Those who died were 50-year-old Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

The 10 victims Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

One of the first funerals confirmed will take place on Wednesday - for James O'Flaherty in St Mary's Church in Derrybeg.

In a message following the incident, King Charles said: "My wife and I were filled with immense sadness when we heard of that appallingly tragic explosion at Creeslough, County Donegal.

"We remember with the greatest fondness meeting people from across Donegal when we visited in 2016 and the strong sense of community that exists there.

"However inadequate this may be under such shattering circumstances, we wanted you to know that our most heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences are with those families and friends who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy, together with yourself and the people of Ireland. Charles R."

Yesterday, Pope Francis offered his condolences to the people of Creeslough in the wake of the explosion.

A statement sent by his representative to Bishop of Raphoe Alexander McGuckian read: “His Holiness Pope Francis was saddened to learn of the loss of life and destruction caused by the explosion in Creeslough and he expresses his spiritual closeness to all those suffering in the aftermath of this tragedy.

“While entrusting the deceased to the merciful love of almighty god, His Holiness implores the divine blessings of consolation and healing upon the injured, the displaced and the families coping with pain of loss.

“As a pledge of strength and peace in the lord, the Holy Father sends his blessing to all the people of Ireland.”

Books of Condolence are set to open following the incident.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Tina Black, will open a Book of Condolence in City Hall today (Monday October 10) at 12.30pm.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said the people of the North West were heartbroken at the tragedy and wanted to show their support for the community.

The mayor will open a Book of Condolence at the Guildhall from 3pm on Monday to allow the public to express their sympathy while a Candlelit Vigil in memory of the victims has been organised to take place at 8pm on the Guildhall steps.

Mayor Duffy said: “It has been a deeply sad weekend for the people of Donegal, Derry and Tyrone as we watched in disbelief details of the tragedy unfold in Creeslough. There are no words for the sadness and grief we all feel.

"Our hearts are sore for the victim’s families and the wider community in Creeslough for their terrible loss. It’s a small rural community and for a tragedy of this magnitude to happen is just unthinkable.

"On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District, I want to offer my condolences and sympathy to all those affected. I also want to acknowledge the work of the emergency services and the volunteers from both sides of the border who came together to work tirelessly all weekend as part of the rescue operation.

“A Book of Condolence will be available for signing on Monday afternoon from 3pm in the Guildhall and also online via the Council website, and I am inviting people to come along to the Guildhall on Monday evening at 8pm to take part in a candlelit vigil to show their solidarity and support to the people of Creeslough.

"I think it is important that we extend our sympathies and messages of love to our closest neighbours at this terrible time and let them know they are in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days and weeks ahead.”

