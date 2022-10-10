Police investigating the murder of Damien Heagney have detained a 39-year-old man for questioning.

The man was produced from prison on Monday morning to be interviewed at Antrim police station.

A murder investigation was launched after 47-year-old Mr Heagney's remains were found in a reservoir in Cappagh in Co Tyrone on 10 August.

He had been reported missing in July.

"With the help of specialist officers, police divers and dogs, we carried out searches of a reservoir in the Cappagh area," a police spokesperson said.

"And, on 10 August, we recovered human remains which were, sadly, later confirmed as being those of Mr Heagney.

"A 39-year-old man remains in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries.

"Our investigation continues and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information on Damien's disappearance or murder to come forward."

