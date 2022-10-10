Play Brightcove video

CREESLOUGH

Books of condolence are to open following the fatal explosion at a Donegal petrol station, with a book being opened at Guildhall in Londonderry this afternoon.

Gardai have named the ten people killed in the blast in Creeslough on Friday, with a five-year-old girl among those who died. Vigils were held across Donegal last night.

PROTOCOL

A new report by academics at Queen's University has found the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill threatens human rights protections.

It says that despite assurances from the Government, the legislation has the potential to undermine hard-won protections in the Good Friday Agreement.

MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE

The Health Minister has announced a new Regional Mental Health Service for Northern Ireland. Robin Swann says it will provide access to high quality, local mental health services.

COST OF LIVING

A leading mental health charity has called on MLAs to tackle the rising cost of living. A charity delegation will hold an event at Stormont this morning to highlight the impact of the rising cost of living on the public's mental health.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.