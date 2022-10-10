Play Brightcove video

The uncle of a five-year-old girl who was killed alongside her dad in an explosion in Co Donegal has told UTV she died in his arms.

Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father Robert Garwe were among 10 people who lost their lives in the tragedy in Creeslough on Friday.

They were queuing to buy a birthday cake for her mother when the explosion happened.

"The emergency services told us that Shauna and Robert were found with Robert's arms around Shauna," said Killian Flanagan, Shauna's uncle.

"She was wrapped in her daddy's care, in her daddy's embrace, and please God that that still remains, and he's keeping her safe wherever they are."

Shauna Flanagan Garwe was the youngest victim of the tragedy. She had started school at Scoil Mhuir just weeks ago.

Mr Garwe, who was 50 years old and was originally from Zimbabwe, worked in construction and previously lived in Dublin.

"Everybody knew Shauna and everybody loved Shauna, she was out and about with her dad all the time, they loved each other's company," continued Killian Flanagan.

"Shauna stared school a few weeks ago, five years of age, most charming and beautiful girl.

"You can picture the most mischievous, most lovable five-year-old, think of that and multiply it by two - that was Shauna."

The other victims of the tragedy were 48-year-old James O'Flaherty; 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher; 49-year-old Martin McGill; 39-year-old Catherine O'Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan; 59-year-old Hugh Kelly; 49-year-old Martina Martin; and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Books of condolence have been opened across the island of Ireland for members of the public to leave their tributes.

Some of the locations in Northern Ireland include Belfast City Hall, Stormont and the Guildhall in Londonderry.

Politicians including Stormont speaker Alex Maskey, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill and DUP Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots signed the book at Stormont.

Ms O'Neill said: "My thoughts are very much with the families who lost loved ones in Creeslough.

"The country is certainly in mourning at this time at what has been such a tragic and random event.

"I visited on Saturday evening, I had a chance to speak to some of the local residents.

"Someone as young as young Shauna, five years of age, it is just beyond belief and heart-breaking and just devastating for all those families in that wider circle.

"So our thoughts are very much with the community in the days ahead, because they certainly have a long journey ahead of them in terms of coming to terms with what's happened as they lay their loved ones to rest."

