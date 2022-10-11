Police have closed a Co Down road following a crash.

Seaview in Warrenpoint is shut in both directions following the road traffic collision on Tuesday morning (October 11).

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Diversions are in place, please seek alternate routes for your journey."

There are no further details at this time.

