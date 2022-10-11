Police have arrested five men on suspicion of kidnapping after reports a man, who was found with injuries to his face and body, had been taken from his home.

Detectives in Londonderry made the arrests as part of their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man, who was discovered in the Douglas Bridge area of Strabane shortly before midday on Monday (October 10). A member of the public came across the injured man walking along Knockiniller Road, at the junction of the Beagh Road and Camus Road, shortly before noon yesterday.

The PSNI said: "Emergency services were called and the man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital for injuries to his face and body where he remains receiving treatment.

"It's reported the man was taken from his home in Forthill Walk in Newtownstewart in a van by a number of men at around 6am yesterday, Monday 10 October." Detectives say they are investigating a link between this incident and a report made on Sunday, October 9, about a number of masked men smashing windows in the Forthill Walk area of Newtownstewart at around 4.30pm.

A statement from police said: "Officers responded to this report but, when they arrived in the area and at the address, no individuals were detected."

Police also responded to a later report of masked men in the area at around 8.30pm but, on arrival in the area, no males were located. Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "As part of our enquiries into all these incidents, we have arrested five men - two aged 23 years old and the others aged 25, 26 and 29 years old, on suspicion of kidnapping and grievous bodily harm with intent, amongst other offences.

"All five men arrested remain in custody at this time. We have also conducted searches and house-to-house enquiries in the Newtownstewart area, and I want to thank the public for their assistance as we continue to investigate this incident in which the victim has been left suffering serious injuries. "To anyone who we haven't spoken with at this time, and who has information which could assist us, I would appeal to you to get in touch. If you believe you saw the victim yesterday morning, or know who was involved, I would urge you to tell us what you know. It could be key to helping us establish what happened." Police said: "The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 1603 of 09/10/22."

They added that a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

