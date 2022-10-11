The funeral of murder victim Sean Fox has taken place in Dunmurry.

The 42-year-old was shot by two masked gunmen at the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road in west Belfast on 2 October.

Police said the attack was carried out in front of over 100 people - and the gunmen fired 20 shots in 21 seconds.

They described the attack as a 'calculated, planned and ruthless execution'.

Mr Fox was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, mourners gathered at Christ the Redeemer Church for Sean Fox's funeral service.

It comes as police continue to appeal for information on the attack.

CCTV footage has been released and Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction.

