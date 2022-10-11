A minute's silence has been held at Celtic Park for the victims of the Creeslough tragedy ahead of Tuesday evening's Champions League match.

Celtic players wore black armbands for the game against RB Leipzig as a mark of respect.

It comes on the same day as the funeral of Celtic supporter Martin McGill, who was one of 10 people who died in an explosion at a gas station in the Co Donegal village.

Mr McGill, who was 49 years old, was originally from Kirkintilloch near Glasgow and he was a life-long Celtic fan.

At his funeral in Creeslough, Father John Joe Duffy said it would have meant a lot to him that the Old Firm club had made a donation to a support fund for the victims and that its players would wear black armbands at their next match.

Amber Barrett celebrates scoring. Credit: PA

Meanwhile there were emotional scenes as Co Donegal woman Amber Barrett scored Ireland's winning goal in their Women's World Cup qualifier against Scotland.

The 1-0 victory secures their place in the finals of the competition for the first time.

Barrett, who is from Milford near Creeslough, pointed to the black armband she was wearing after scoring the goal at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

