A former member of staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital has lost her legal battle to suspend the public inquiry into the alleged abuse of patients.

The woman challenged Health Minister Robin Swann for refusing to put the probe on hold until criminal proceedings against her have concluded.

But judges in the Court of Appeal upheld a previous finding that Mr Swann’s decision-making process was lawful.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled: “We do not consider that the Minister applied the wrong test.

“We also see nothing of prejudice in a test such as this in the circumstances of this case. It is a serious step to take to suspend a public inquiry once started.”

Muckamore Abbey is at the centre of the largest-ever police investigation into allegations that vulnerable patients were subjected to ill-treatment.

More than 70 members of staff at the hospital in Co Antrim have been suspended as a precaution, at least 34 people arrested and eight facing charges.

Granted anonymity and referred to as JR 222, the woman at the centre of the legal action faces multiple counts of alleged abuse at the hospital during dates in 2017.

She is contesting all of the charges against her and has not yet been returned for trial at the Crown Court.

Lawyers representing JR 222 issued urgent judicial review proceedings after Mr Swann declined to suspend the ongoing inquiry.

As part of a wide-ranging challenge it was claimed that publicity surrounding the hearings would prejudice her right to a fair trial under Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Last month a High Court judge dismissed the case after determining those fears were speculative and insufficient to establish a breach of her legal protections.

An appeal against his decision was confined to conclusions reached on how the Minister interpreted and applied the concept of necessity, within the Inquiries Act 2005, when refusing to stall the tribunal.

However, the Department of Health’s lawyers insisted the challenge was premature when possible alternative remedies and safeguards will be available at any trial.

Concerns were also expressed that the probe could be stymied for years to come, and may even never be able to resume, if JR 222 succeeded in securing a suspension.

Dame Siobhan acknowledged the “huge public interest in this inquiry and the interests of all of those affected by it”.

She also set out the challenges in obtaining best evidence while protecting the rights of those facing charges.”

“The independent inquiry chair is undoubtedly well placed to assess the issue on an ongoing basis,” she said.

“The Minister is at a remove and so whilst he has a power to suspend an inquiry it is on particular terms.”

Rejecting claims that Mr Swann misdirected himself, the Lady Chief Justice stated that he could only order a suspension if he considered it necessary and the requirements within section 13 of the Act are satisfied.

She added: “There is an obvious and delicate equilibrium to a public inquiry progressing whilst criminal charges are progressed.

“This is something that must be managed by the inquiry chair and reviewed on an ongoing basis."

