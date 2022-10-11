Play Brightcove video

Only a third of people who have signed up to host refugees under the Homes for Ukraine scheme have received government payments so far.

The Executive Office told UTV a total of 309 sponsors have received payments, and that £345,000 has been paid out.

It says not all of the Ukrainians who are linked up with families here have yet arrived, and that safeguarding checks do take time.

There are 960 homes in Northern Ireland which are part of the scheme and the Executive Office says checks have been completed on 40% of addresses.

So far, just a third have received the promised monthly payments of £350.

Patrick Brown MLA, who is a host, says: "There are many hosts who have entered into this scheme in good faith that the payment would be made in a timely fashion.

"As the cost of living rises, the cost of having additional people in their home, that is going to start biting."

In a statement the Executive Office said: "Payments to sponsors can only be made after five safeguarding checks that are essential in order to ensure the safety and welfare of both the Ukrainian refugees and their sponsors.

"Once those checks are successfully completed we provide the sponsor with information on the process for claiming the payment."

