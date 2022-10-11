Play Brightcove video

The funeral service for Creeslough explosion victim Martin McGill has heard of how he had a "beautiful soul" and was a kind person who cared for his mother and many in the community.

The priest leading the funeral told of how Mr McGill would have been in and out of the shop multiple times a day as he ran messages for people.

Father John Joe Duffy said it was "against the odds that Martin would not have been in the shop".

“A gentle soul, a kind person,” the priest told mourners.

“A person where you could see the goodness flowing out from him. It was effervescent. It was like when you tighten a bottle and you give it a shake as a child and make it go all over the place when you open it up.

Martin McGill died in the explosion on Friday.

“He was just so caring. The caring flowed out from him. Each Sunday he would be in this church, he would be down there lighting candles. I think he lit more candles than I ever lit anyway in my life. I don’t think anyone could break that record.”

The 49-year-old is the second of 10 victims of Friday’s tragedy to be laid to rest, following the funeral for 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher.

Play Brightcove video

Mr McGill was originally from Kirkintilloch near Glasgow and he was a life-long Celtic fan.

Fr Duffy said it would have meant a lot to him that the Old Firm club had made a donation to a support fund for the Creeslough victims and that its players will wear black armbands at their next match as a mark of respect.

Funeral for Martin McGill. Credit: PA

He described how Mr McGill was a familiar sight in Creeslough in his Celtic top and carrying a bottle of Lucozade.

“He was someone who just loved life and loved the simple things of life. And they reckon he was great at keepy-ups and the cousins couldn’t beat him either and he was very proud of that," he said.

A lone piper led Mr McGill’s coffin to St Michael’s Church and a Celtic jersey was brought to the front.

In his homily, Fr Duffy told mourners how Mr McGill was dedicated to caring for his beloved mother Mary.

“Martin was a carer who was filled with love, filled with kindness and compassion,” he said.

“Despite the awful, horrible tragedy that has struck at the very heart of this community, and broken our hearts, from the very first moment aren’t those the key words that have been in action in this community but have always been in action in this community.”

Fr Duffy said Mr McGill had now been reunited with his recently deceased father Joseph.

“His strength was in that he was a caring person,” he added.

“And the fact that he was a caring person, a person of kindness and compassion, gave him strength when he had to face bereavement and not very long ago when he had to say goodbye to his dad which was most difficult for him."

Concluding Fr Duffy said he had been asked by the family to thank all who had offered support in recent days.

Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian then led the congregation in prayer.

Mourners sang along to You’ll Never Walk Alone to end the service.

Mr McGill will be buried at Doe Cemetery.

Victims of Cresslough petrol station explosion

James O Flaherty was one of 10 people who died in Friday's explosion in Co Donegal.

Jessica Gallagher, 24, died in the explosion in Co Donegal on Friday. She was due to start a new job in Belfast.

Martin McGill, 49, has been described as a "brilliant person" by his neighbours. He was one of 10 victims of the Co Donegal explosion.

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son James Monaghan, 13 years, died in the explosion in Co Donegal.

Hugh Kelly, 59, lost his life in Friday's explosion in Creeslough.

Creeslough explosion victim Martina Martin, aged 49.

Robert Garwe, 50 (pictured), and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe were killed in the explosion. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, aged 5, was one of the 10 victims of the explosion.

Fourteen-year-old Liverpool fan Leona Harper was killed in the explosion at Donegal service station. Credit: An Garda Siochana/PA

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.