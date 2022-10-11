Primark has announced the official reopening date of its new Bank Buildings store in Belfast, following a four-year restoration project.

The landmark Bank Buildings was destroyed in a fire in August 2018.

The blaze took four days to put out and the resulting disruption forced closure of part of the city centre, with retailers facing reduced footfall as a result.

Doors at the new five-storey store in Belfast will open on Tuesday November 1 at 10am.

The new store will feature a Disney café and Disney department, with the existing store on Castle Street merging with the restored Bank Buildings.

In advance of the reopening, the smaller Primark store at Fountain House on Donegall place will close, with all employees transferring back to the new Bank Buildings store.

Jacqui Byers, Primark Northern Ireland Area Manager, said: “We are now in the final weeks of preparation to reopen our Bank Buildings store.

"Restoring this much-loved historic building has been an important and passionate project for our business. Our teams have approached it with such care and consideration, of course with the wider city of Belfast in mind.

“We would like to thank our colleagues, customers, the business community, and wider city of Belfast once again for their continued support following the fire, as without them we would not be in this position to reopen The Bank Buildings.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our beautiful new Primark store in the heart of Belfast next month to celebrate this significant moment with us.”

